Man charged after search at East Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was arraigned Friday after investigators searched a home on Muse Street Wednesday night.

Brandy Steed, 39, is charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to resell, simple possession of marijuana, possession of heroin with intent to resell and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Court documents say investigators with Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics searched the home and found heroin, crack cocaine and a digital scale in a vehicle on the property. The vehicle was registered to Steed, court documents say.

Steed told investigators that all the illegal items found in the vehicle, as well as marijuana found inside the home, belonged to him, according to court documents.

Steed is currently held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $50,000 bond.