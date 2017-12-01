Man in custody following domestic violence hostage situation

JACKSON, Tenn — A woman and child are safe following a domestic violence hostage situation.

Jackson police have a suspect in custody after a nearly three hour standoff early Friday afternoon.

“Around 12:10 p.m. officers received information that a suspect was holding a female and a child against their will,” Jackson Police Chief, Julian Wiser said.

There was a heavy police presence in the sky and on the ground. Hostage negotiators, SWAT members, and police officers surrounded a home on Old Humboldt Road near Springtime Cove.

“Negotiators made contact with the suspect by phone he came out and surrendered,” Chief Wiser said.

Police said it was a domestic violence case between the woman and her boyfriend. It is still unclear if the child in the case has any relation to the suspect.

“I did see the child he looked to be 1 or 2 years old, but they appeared to be fine,” Chief Wiser said.

Wiser said the suspect came out unarmed, but officers are still working to determine if there were any weapons inside the home.

“Criminal Investigation Division is doing interviews right now so once he’s formally charged there will be a formal release put out on the suspect,” Chief Wiser said.

Police say they are glad the incident came to a safe ending with the mother and child unharmed. Chief Wiser said the name of the suspect and charges he is faced with will be released at a later time.