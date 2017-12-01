Man faces new charge of criminal exposure to HIV

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with criminal exposure to HIV last week faces a new charge after a woman recognized him from a Facebook post about his arrest.

Reginald Sanders, 30, was arraigned Friday in Jackson City Court on the new charge. According to court documents, the woman told police she met Sanders, who she knew as Anthony Stewart, on an online dating site.

The woman said she met Sanders on Nov. 10 and told police that they had sexual contact numerous times, court documents say.

Sanders is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry for a similar case in 2011.

He is currently free on $15,000 bond.