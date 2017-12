Local City Councilman greets students as they enter school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Need something to make you smile? Kids at Rose Hill Middle School got a special greeting as they entered the school.

It was a part of the ‘Men on the Move’ tour by City Councilman Johnny Dodd.

Dozens of men greeted every student as they entered, and the kids couldn’t have been more happy.

This is the 15th stop on his tour.