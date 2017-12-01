Middle Tennessee fugitive arrested in Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted in October is in custody.

James Rush Huddleston, 34, was wanted by the Spring Hill Police Department and the TBI on charges of criminal homicide after a shooting on Iroquois Drive on Oct. 29, according to a news release. Phillip Pero, 35, of Hohenwald, was killed in the shooting.

TBI Special Agents and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force developed information that indicated Huddleston was in Omaho, Arkansas, the release says. Huddleston was arrested early Friday morning by the West Arkansas U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail in Arkansas, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.