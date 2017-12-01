Mild Weekend, Arctic Blast Next Week

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. – Friday

High pressure building in to the region is expected to keep conditions mild and dry for the next couple of days but a cold front will move in next week. Showers and thunderstorms could return as soon as Monday evening! We’re also following data pointing to arctic air arriving in West Tennessee during the second half of next week – the coldest weather of the season so far!

Expect calm winds and mostly clear skies that become partly cloudy overnight. This will keep temperatures to the upper 30s at the coolest point of the night. Right now, our weekend forecast features dry conditions and a couple of mild afternoons with highs in the 60s. There’s a chance for rain during the Christmas Parade in Jackson set for Monday, December 4th and we’ll be watching it carefully in the days to come. A rain date is set for Tuesday, which also has potential for wet weather so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with storm team weather online for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

