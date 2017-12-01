Mugshots : Madison County : 11/30/17 – 12/01/17 December 1, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Whitney Bowers Violation of Probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Taquille Eatmon Aggravated Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Sharod Greer Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jordan McKinney Violation of probation, Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Rontavious Love Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Joshua Hooper Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Haley Quackenbush Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10David Riggs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Carl Mitchell Driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Brandon Burnett Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/30/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore