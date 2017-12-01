Sophia Denise Blankenship

Sophia Denise Blankenship, age 87, died on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at her residence.

A native of McGrath, AK, she was born on November 30, 1929 the daughter of the late William T. and Sophie Belcoff Vanderpool. She was married to Herbert Blankenship who preceded her in death in 2011. A homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an associate with Wal-Mart North for twenty-five years. She attended West Jackson Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Reid Saario, Sr. and wife Julia of Puyallup, WA, Gary Blankenship and wife Dian of Covington, TN and David Blankenship of Memphis, TN; four daughters, Cheryl Pope and husband Mike of Franklin, TN, Susan Blankenship of Jackson, TN, Lori Camp and husband Daryl of Jackson, TN and Amy Bonham and husband Steven of Jackson, TN; sixteen grandchildren, Andrea Smith, Melanie Crosby, Christie Hunter, Tiffani Pope, Billy Blankenship, Crystal Alexander, Tommy Blankenship, Katarina Cayson, Nicole Camp, Lyndsey Camp, Cooper Bonham, Alix Saario, Reid Saario, Jr., Troy Saario, Adam Saario and Jason Metzner; thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Roy Vanderpool and Joe Vanderpool both of Alaska and a sister, Avis Dunkin of Wasilla, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra White, brothers, Woodrow, Bob and Buster Vanderpool and sisters, Rose Winkelman, Nora Vanderpool and Alice Acheff.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 3, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Blankenship, Daryl Camp, Steven Bonham, Cooper Bonham, Mike Pope, Dustin Cayson, Tommy Blankenship and Billy Blankenship

The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2017 and on Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 2:00 PM until the service at 3:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to Bethany Christian Services, 1255 Lynnfield Road # 236 Memphis, TN 38119 or to Birth Choice Clinic, 391 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305