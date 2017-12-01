Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Amye Davis

Amye Davis is a 7th and 8th grade teacher at West Bemis Middle School.

“I love coming here every day. We’ve got a special group of kids,” Davis said.

She has been teaching for 19 years. She has degrees in science as well as special education.

“Every day is challenging at time but rewarding as well,” Davis said.

Davis says that the one thing that stands out to her about her job is when former students reach out to her.

“I love hearing from my former students that have gone on to college and careers of their own,” Davis said. “That to me, when they come back and talk to me, that’s just really special.”

She wants future teachers to remember the struggles they had in school. So they can better teach their students.

“I think back to how did that teacher present that material, what helped me, what didn’t help. And I try to think of that every day as I try to reach these kids,” Davis said.

She hopes her students learn not only math, but just how to be a better person.

“I hope that they take away a sense of pride and accomplishment,” Davis said.

She says she tries to be the teacher she hopes her own children see every day.

Davis will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in November, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.