Thomas “Jerry” Roberts

Thomas “Jerry” Roberts age 80 of Como, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at his residence. His funeral is planned for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Collier conducting. Serving as pallbearers are grandsons: Dusty and Denver Davidson, Jason and Josh Wade, Tyler Roberts, Jeff Wilson, Brents and Logan Priestley. Burial will follow services at Olive Branch Cemetery. Visitation with the Roberts family is scheduled from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Friday and again on Saturday after 9:00 A.M. until service time.

Mr. Roberts was born on August 15, 1937 in Senath, Missouri to the late Thomas “Esco” Roberts and the late Ruth Wallace Roberts. He married Wanda Fisher Roberts, who survives in Como, on January 15, 1956 in Corinth, Mississippi. Jerry is also survived by three daughters: Judy (Dennie) Davidson of Martin, Tennessee, Joyce (Tony Dyer) Denton of Paris, and Vanessa (Ricky) Wade of Como; son: Tommy (Carolyn) Roberts of Henry, Tennessee; Eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; two nephews: John and Doug Roberts. Besides his parents, Mr. Roberts is also preceded by a daughter: Lisa Roberts Blake, a grandchild: Michael Denton, and his brother: Bill Roberts.

Mr. Roberts was a member of Como Baptist Church. He worked in timber his entire life until retirement. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and wagon rides.