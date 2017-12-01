UT Martin to host upcoming concerts

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin Percussion Ensemble Concert is being held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the UTM Fine Arts Building.

World renowned steel drummer Liam Teague and UTM’s Dr. Amy Yeung will be featured soloists in the concert.

The concert will also feature the UT Martin Faculty and Alumni steel drum bands. The concert is free and open to the public.

The UTM Big Band Concert is on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The UTM Tuba Christmas is on Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m. The Big Band Concert and Tuba Christmas will be held in the Fulton Theater.

The Ding Dong Double Reeds Christmas Concert is on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. in Blankenship Recital Hall.

All of these events are free and open to the public.