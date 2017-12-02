Carl Perkins Civic Center hosts Holiday Pops concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families are kicking off the holiday season with a musical extravaganza.

The Holiday Pops concert was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center tonight.

Many groups hit the stage including the Jackson Symphony, The Jackson Choral Society, and other guest soloists.

The audience was also able to join in the fun by singing along to some of the best holiday tunes.

The Jackson Symphony League also sold sweet treats to help raise funds for the Jackson Symphony.