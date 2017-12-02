“Christmas in the City” draws thousands to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s officially Christmas in the city, and the holiday spirit is taking over downtown Jackson.

The West Tennessee Farmer’s Market comes and goes every Saturday, but today it was especially festive.

“You could do everything from sit on Santa’s lap to taking a train ride,” said Joel Newman, a chairperson for the event.

The Jackson chamber of commerce paired with the farmer’s market for “Christmas in the City,” an event chairperson Joel Newman says benefits area non-profits.

“It’s to give back to the community and thank them for their year-round support,” Newman said.

More than 30 non-profit vendors sell everything from artwork to home baked goods, as Santa made his way to help celebrate the spirit of the season.

“We just have such a heart for our community and just wanted to get back,” said Fran Thomas, a local vendor.

“It sort of brings it to light who we are, what we are, what we do and how we do contribute to the community,” Newman said.

But Santa’s house and train rides are just a few of the main attractions. The live reindeer drew quite a crowd.

Newman says the goal is more than just raising money, or getting in the holiday spirit.

“The goal is that people recognize that the nonprofit segment of the community is a very giving segment,” he said.

This is the third year for the Christmas in the city event.