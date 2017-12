Former NFL player and his wife host book signing in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former NFL player and his wife hosted a book signing at a local store.

Jaivonna Hicks just published her first book, "Snack time with Boobee".

She hosted a book signing Saturday morning at Books-a-Million on Vann Drive. Her husband, a former football guard for the Philadelphia Eagles was also at the signing.