Free lunch served for local female veterans in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A ceremony honoring our female heroes.

In honor of Women Veterans Appreciation Day a free lunch was served at a local VFW post to all female veterans. Veterans and their families from all over gathered for the event.

The local chapter of the Daughter of the Revolution helped plan the event.

They said they plan to mark December 2nd as an annual celebration to thank and recognize these women.

“I’ve spoken to at least one female veteran who says she could be standing in a group with other veterans and people would come up and thank all the men in the group and pass right over her as though she were invisible. so we are definitely honoring female veterans today giving them their rightful do,” said DAR Jackson Madison Chapter Jackie Utley.

After the lunch, veterans participate in a formal flag retiring ceremony. These are flags that are faded or torn that are no longer suitable for display.