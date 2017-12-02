Local Church hosts St. Nicholas Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church host a holiday festival in honor of a man known for his generosity.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Christian Church held their St. Nicholas festival for the second year in a row. Church members welcomed the entire community to be apart of the event.

Organizers setup crafts and games for the kids as well as story time with old St. Nick. Father Matthew Snowden said it’s important to use the holiday season as a time to fellowship with one another.

“We open our parish doors and our arms and hearts to Jackson and welcome the people who come and we’ve had a great turnout so far today,” said Father Snowden.

In addition to the festival the church also held a food drive to help stock their free pantry.