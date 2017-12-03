Fraternity celebrates Founder’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meeting the challenges of educational excellence was the theme of this year’s Alpha Phi Alpha 111th Founders Day celebration. The organization was founded on December 4th 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

“We look at the course of actions that we took throughout the fraternal year, and we celebrate them in the end by recognizing those individuals that have won the awards of brother of the year as well as our northwest area awards,” said Dr. Ramone Smith, co-chairman of the Founders Day Committee.

Leaders in the Jackson Madison County school district were recognized and awarded during the program, including the principals of South Side, Liberty, North Side, Madison Academic, and Jackson Central Marry high schools, along with superintendent Dr. Eric Jones.

“..and awards those principals that have went above the call of duty to ensure that our students are very, very successful,” Dr. Smith said.

Members also announced details on the Dr. Glenn M. Vaulx Scholarship. They say this scholarship will be awarded to a worthy senior this Spring.

“Education is something that is the most important gift that a student or child can give oneself. Sometimes you need an extra financial boost to help achieve that,” said Dr. Vaulx an Alpha Phi Alpha member.

Organization representatives say, they want the community to know that they promote educational excellence not just today, but everyday.

“In today’s time, our students need a guiding light and also a mentor that they can look up to, and we want the community to know that we are here,” Dr. Smith said. “We are very present, and we’re ready and able to stand for anything that our youth may need.”

Organizers remind high school students that an application for the Dr. Glenn M. Vaulx Scholarship can be obtained by your school counselor. The deadline is January 15th.

The official Founders Day for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated is Monday, December 4th.