Refuse to be a victim class held Tuesday evening

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson-Madison county EMA Director, Marty Slements says you have the power to refuse to be a victim, which is why he is hosting a class this Tuesday on how you can better protect yourself.

Clements says the class will focus on teaching awareness techniques and protective measures. The course can be designed for people of all ages.

“Its really good when you get through with it and say, gollee, thank you, and I have actually had some people come back from prior classes that have told me they learned something, and they know it saved them, they know that they got in a situation where this helped them out,” Clements said.

The class will be held at the Jackson-Madison county EMA office. It will start at 6:00 pm and will last about three hours.

The use of firearms for protection is not part of the course. The cost is 25 dollars.

For more information, you can call Mart Clements at 731-467-0155.