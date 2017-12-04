Asa Tucker

Asa Tucker, 95, died Wednesday November 29, 2017 in Jackson, TN. He was born to the parents of Ira and Novie Kee Tucker.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lora Lee Tucker, one son, Ron and wife Pat King, one daughter, Sharon and husband Jan Swartz, six grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, JP Tucker and three sisters, Mary Bass, Opal Horne, and Lucille Lesley.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Grant Gains officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors.

