Case of man accused in Humboldt drive-by heard by judge

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A man accused in drive-by shooting in Humboldt in October of this year had his case heard by a judge, Monday.

22-year-old Jaycent Cox is charged with attempted first degree murder and felony possession of a gun.

Cox is accused of shooting into a car on South 17th Street.

Judge Mark Agee heard the case Monday afternoon in a preliminary hearing.

After the hearing, Agee sent the case to a Gibson County Grand Jury to determine if Cox will be indicted on his charges.