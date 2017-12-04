Hundreds line the streets for the annual Jackson Christmas parade

JACKSON, Tenn.–Hundreds of families and friends celebrated Jackson’s annual Christmas parade, Monday night.

Early Monday evening, downtown Jackson was lined with floats, marching bands, cheerleaders and more.

Members of the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team even walked the parade route and handed out candy canes.

The theme this year is “12 Days of Christmas”–and guests said the parade truly puts them in the holiday spirit.

Earlier in the evening Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist also lit the Christmas tree in front of City Hall, downtown .