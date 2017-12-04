Huntingdon police warn residents of scams

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Huntingdon police are warning residents of a new scam involving door-to-door sales.

Individuals are going door-to-door asking residents to buy fruit to support the Huntingdon High School band, Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers said.

Smothers said the individuals are showing a piece of paper that appears to be from the school and are asking residents to pay for fruit in cash.

The school band is not currently selling fruit, Smothers said.

Anyone with information on the scam or on these individuals is asked to call the Huntingdon Police Department at 731-986-5310.