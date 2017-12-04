Man charged with assault after incident at north Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is facing a domestic violence charge after Jackson police responded Friday to a north Jackson duplex.

Darius Blakemore, 30, is charged with simple domestic assault stemming from an incident Thursday night at the same duplex.

Court documents say a woman saw Blakemore head-butt his girlfriend several times. The woman told investigators that Blakemore’s girlfriend already had a black eye and bruises from previous assaults, according to court documents.

Jackson police responded to the same home Friday afternoon on Old Humboldt Road for what police believe was a domestic-related hostage situation. No one has been charged in connection with that incident.

Blakemore was released from custody over the weekend.