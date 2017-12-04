Mugshots : Madison County : 12/01/17 – 12/04/17 December 4, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/30Sonya Luttrell Shoplifting, theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30Acquanetta Brooks Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30Adrian Simmons Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30Anthony White Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30Darius Blakemore Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30Bradley Crouch Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30Brandon Warren Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30Christopher Duncan Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, drivers to exercise due care, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30Coree Williams Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30David Morisch Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30Devaunte Stewart Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30Franchot Grant Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30James Cole Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30Jamika Brown Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30Jerald Tomblin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30Jerry Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30John Bond Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30Larry Pettigrew Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30Lucy Munoz Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30Michael Webb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30Nasir Alhalah Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30Octemus Simmons Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30Ronnie Hopson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30Samuel Bonds Failure to appear, assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30Teresa Howard Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30Terry Vires Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30Timothy Thornton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30Tony Oaks Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30Troynell Clark Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30Tyson Hymon Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/04/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore