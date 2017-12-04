Mugshots : Madison County : 12/01/17 – 12/04/17

1/30 Sonya Luttrell Shoplifting, theft of property

2/30 Acquanetta Brooks Aggravated assault

3/30 Adrian Simmons Public intoxication

4/30 Anthony White Simple domestic assault



5/30 Darius Blakemore Assault

6/30 Bradley Crouch Failure to appear

7/30 Brandon Warren Violation of probation

8/30 Christopher Duncan Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, drivers to exercise due care, reckless driving



9/30 Coree Williams Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent

10/30 David Morisch Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

11/30 Devaunte Stewart Simple domestic assault

12/30 Franchot Grant Simple domestic assault



13/30 James Cole Vandalism

14/30 Jamika Brown Vandalism

15/30 Jerald Tomblin Violation of community corrections

16/30 Jerry Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/30 John Bond Aggravated domestic assault

18/30 Larry Pettigrew Driving under the influence

19/30 Lucy Munoz Aggravated assault

20/30 Michael Webb Simple domestic assault



21/30 Nasir Alhalah Failure to appear

22/30 Octemus Simmons Shoplifting-theft of property

23/30 Ronnie Hopson Simple domestic assault

24/30 Samuel Bonds Failure to appear, assault, vandalism



25/30 Teresa Howard Disorderly conduct

26/30 Terry Vires Public intoxication

27/30 Timothy Thornton Failure to appear

28/30 Tony Oaks Vandalism



29/30 Troynell Clark Simple domestic assault

30/30 Tyson Hymon Simple domestic assault





























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/04/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.