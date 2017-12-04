Rain Is Followed By The Coldest Air Of The Season

Weather Update – 8:57 am – Monday

We are focusing on the chance of showers later tonight, with an isolated chance this evening. If you are planning to attend any of the parades today in Bolivar, Savannah, Martin and Jackson you will want to plan accordingly. Most of the rain should come in around 10pm tonight becoming heavier overnight. We also won’t rule out some thunderstorms as well. Showers could bring up to an inch of rain in some areas. Today will be the last day we could see temperatures this warm for the season, reaching around 70 degrees before Arctic air pushes through Tuesday afternoon.

Lows for tonight will be in the mid 50s, steadily dropping by the time we start out Tuesday, with highs only reaching 48. Cold air moves in for the last half of the week making it feel more like winter again, with temperatures in the middle to low 40s for daytime highs and middle to upper 20s during the night.

