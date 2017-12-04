Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Overnight

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. – Monday

So far it’s been very warm and windy but clouds are on the increase. We may see a stray shower or two this afternoon but should get a break during the evening for area Christmas parades. A line of thunderstorms will move through West Tennessee after midnight and bring heavy rain, strong winds, and a big drop in temperature! Get ready to keep the winter coat on for a few days – arctic air is on the way!

TONIGHT

As the cold front moves into West Tennessee winds will pick up and showers and thunderstorms will move from northwest to southeast across the area. Right now parts of southwest Tennessee are under a marginal risk for severe weather but the risk remains low overall. The main concern is for thunderstorms to produce locally strong winds overnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday morning.

After thunderstorms move through with the cold front, rain will still fall in some areas but will mainly be tied to the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to fall behind the cold front so after starting in the 50s this morning we’ll be in the 40s by the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a look at what’s next later this week and stay with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com