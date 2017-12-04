Toyota Boshoku announces it will invest millions in Jackson facility, new jobs to be created

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local automotive parts manufacturer is bringing more than 100 jobs to Madison County.

Toyota Boshoku in Jackson announced its expansion Monday.

The company revealed it will invest $31 million dollars in the Ridgecrest Road location, adding 143,000 square feet to its current facility.

With that investment, the creation of 139 new jobs in Madison County.

” It’s a huge investment. They’re not going anywhere for a long time, so that’s really a good reflection on what we have here in Jackson and West Tennessee, said Republican State Sen. Ed Jackson of Jackson.

The company will consolidate its welding operations and add new equipment to its Madison County location.