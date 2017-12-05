BREAKING: Haywood High School principal, assistant principal suspended

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Schools Superintendent Joey Hassell has confirmed both the principal and assistant principal at Haywood High School have been suspended.

Students and parents protested Monday after screenshots of social media messages allegedly sent by students were posted online over the weekend. The messages contained racial slurs and threatening language.

Hassell said the school has opened an investigation into the messages. He said the principal and assistant principal have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.