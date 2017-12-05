City Council OKs new city court building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council members agreed Tuesday to build a new city court building and acquire land from homeowners to widen a road in north Jackson.

Jackson City Court will soon get a new home. City council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to build a new facility.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said they are already paying about $146,000 a year to lease the current building. “We’re paying exactly the same amount on the lease that we expect to pay the loan back,” Gist said.

The city said the new $2.9 million facility will sit on a piece of property across from the Jackson Police Department. Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson said they are out of space and need a new building for security reasons.

“We’re having to transport people from the jail, murderers, rapists, to an unsecured alley next to city court,” Anderson said.

Council members also agreed to acquire property using eminent domain to widen McClellan Road. The city said it affects seven landowners. Harvey Buchanan cast the only no vote. Priddy abstained.

“I think it’s unfair and unjust not to offer them a fair and reasonable price for their property,” Buchanan said. “I’m all about the road project, but let’s first of all talk with the citizens.”

Jackson City Attorney Lewis Cobb said they have already reached agreements with several of the property owners.