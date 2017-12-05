Families celebrate Christmas tree lighting in Milan

JACKSON, Tenn.–Dozens of families and friends gathered in downtown Milan outside Milan City Hall Tuesday night to see the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Mayor B.W. Beasley spoke at the festive event. Kids enjoyed hot chocolate, cookies and were especially excited to meet Santa Claus!

“My favorite part of Christmas is whenever people come for Christmas dinner and give presents out,” said Mia Pearson, attendee.

Mayor Beasley says the Milan Christmas parade is Thursday.