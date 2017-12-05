Haywood County man facing multiple sex offenses involving child

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Haywood County man has been indicted following an investigation into sex crimes involving a child.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Randy “Derek” Byrd, 36, is facing charges of rape of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, sexual exploitation of minor images, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The investigation began Aug. 10 after the TBI was requested to investigate by 28th Judicial District Attorney General Garry Brown, the release says. During the investigation, agents determined that Byrd had been engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a child.

Byrd was arrested Tuesday without incident.

He is currently held in the Haywood County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.