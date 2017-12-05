Jackson City Council elects new councilman to fill vacant seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet the newest member of the Jackson City Council. Ross Priddy was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting.

Priddy will take over the District 5 seat vacated by Scott Conger, who moved out of the district.

Jackson City Council members picked Priddy over three other candidates. “There’s a little nervousness,” he said. “There’s excitement. I’m humbled.”

Priddy grew up in Jackson and graduated from Jackson Central-Merry High School. He attended Middle Tennessee State University, spent some time in New Jersey, and said he moved back to Jackson several years ago with his family.

“I want to represent District 5 and the residents, doing well by them, presenting their issues and our issues to the council and the city,” Priddy said.

The 31-year-old currently works as a mortgage loan officer with Leaders Credit Union.

He will finish out Conger’s unexpired term and be up for re-election in May 2019.