Man wanted on burglary charges in McNairy County

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft.

Daniel Stanfield was wanted and taken into custody several months ago on similar charges, but he was released on bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Guy Buck confirmed Stanfield is the same individual who fired shots at a man after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler in Ramer in 2015.

“The Sheriff’s Office can only arrest and house the people who commit crimes,” the post reads. “We do not have any say so over who makes a bond or what the court system finds appropriate.”

Anyone with information on Stanfield’s whereabouts is asked to call the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at (731)645-7906.