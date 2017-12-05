Mugshots : Madison County : 12/04/17 – 12/05/17

1/17 Allen Jones Resisting stop/arrest, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations

2/17 Amber Shanks Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/17 Anthony Brandon Public intoxication

4/17 Brandi Matherne Shoplifting



5/17 Brittany Farmer Assault

6/17 Daniel Powell Schedule VI drug violations

7/17 David Jimenez Violation of probation

8/17 Devonte Garrett Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/17 Fred Taylor DUI, violation of community corrections

10/17 James Mayfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/17 Joseph Vires Failure to appear

12/17 Lucas Stone False reports, violation of probation



13/17 Octavius Poole Violation of probation

14/17 Randy Jones Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Roman Sanders Violation of probation, failure to appear

16/17 Terrence Arnold Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/17 Verreika Richmond Fugitive-Hold for other agency



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.