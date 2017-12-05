Mugshots : Madison County : 12/04/17 – 12/05/17 December 5, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Allen Jones Resisting stop/arrest, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Amber Shanks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Anthony Brandon Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Brandi Matherne Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Brittany Farmer Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Daniel Powell Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17David Jimenez Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Devonte Garrett Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Fred Taylor DUI, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17James Mayfield Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Joseph Vires Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Lucas Stone False reports, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Octavius Poole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Randy Jones Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Roman Sanders Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Terrence Arnold Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Verreika Richmond Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore