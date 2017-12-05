TOSHA notified of incident at MOST Inc. factory in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple employees were injured in an incident Tuesday afternoon at MOST Inc. factory in West Madison County.

TOSHA spokesman Chris Cannon confirmed TOSHA was notified of the incident Tuesday and said the agency is monitoring the treatment of the individuals involved.

The number of individuals injured has not been confirmed and the nature of the incident is unknown.

Cannon said state rules require employers to notify TOSHA of a workplace fatality or an incident that results in three or more employees being admitted to the hospital after a single event.

The company will also need to report to TOSHA if any of the three individuals is admitted to the hospital overnight, Cannon said.

TOSHA is expected to have more information on the incident Wednesday. The agency had not opened an onsite inspection Tuesday evening.