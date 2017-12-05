UPDATE: What’s next for 45 Bypass construction?

JACKSON, Tenn. — Back in September, construction began on the 45 Bypass at Interstate 40, and last weekend workers shut down the bypass for several hours.

“The weekend went really well,” said Cody Roberts, operations district manager for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. “Traffic flowed well. Work was completed on time or ahead of schedule.”

TDOT says there were no traffic incidents and that it was a team effort to make the work go so quickly.

“The THP, our trucks, all the divisions of TDOT, coordination — just getting the word out I think really helped the progress,” Roberts said.

Now what’s next for the construction?

“Before Christmas, the contractor is going to be focusing his efforts on the ramps at the interchange at 45 and I-40, which will not cause many, if any, changes in traffic,” Roberts said.

TDOT says they will do everything they can to keep everything running as smoothly as possible. They encourage those using the bypass to keep an eye out for updates.

“Pay attention to the media releases. Anytime we have lane closures we’re going to get that word out as quickly as possible,” Roberts said.

TDOT officials say all parts of construction are going as well as or better than planned.