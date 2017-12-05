Winter is Finally Here and Here to Stay

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Tuesday

A cold front that moved through West Tennessee late last night and early this morning brought an inch of rain to Jackson and only a little less to many other areas in West Tennessee. Now we’re feeling the effects of the front’s colder air with temperatures in the lower 40s after they were in the lower 60s a little more than 12 hours ago! A series of more cold fronts will cause the rest of the week to be colder than any weather we’ve had all season so far.

TONIGHT

Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy but we’ll drop back below freezing for the first time in over a week! Temperatures will start in the upper 20s Wednesday morning. Stay warm!

We’ll warm up during the day tomorrow but not by much. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday afternoon under what will be partly to mostly cloudy skies. More cold fronts later this week will make for even colder afternoon and we’re watching a potential for flurries later this week too! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

