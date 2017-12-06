Bitter Cold Conditions Continue

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday

Afternoon temperatures were in the 40s today under those clouds but clearer skies will return tonight as a cold front moves out of the region. This feature stays in the forecast keeping cloud cover in the Mid-South before the next cold front moves in on Saturday.

We’ll be in the lower 40s during the evening but temperatures that will fall into the 20s by sunrise Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will come through tonight so expect an even COLDER day tomorrow!

After the chilly start, we’re only looking at highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s during Thursday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with breaks of sunshine thrown in. Stay warm! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

