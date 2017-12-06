Mike Rowe’s crew visits Jackson’s ComeUnity Cafe

JACKSON, Tenn-A local cafe got a surprise visit this afternoon after a recommendation from one of their own.

ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson was one stop for the production crew of Mike Rowe’s online project that highlights businesses giving back to their communities.

“It is the Jackson community that made this place happen. A couple months ago, probably four or five months ago, we were having some really dry days. Not a whole lot of money coming in. We work on donations. I just took a step and posted on Facebook, ‘hey Jackson, this is your cafe,'” said Amy Crenshaw, founder of ComeUnity Cafe.

Crenshaw said after that Facebook post, the cafe received numerous donations and more customers from around Jackson visiting the restaurant.

The episode is a part of Mike Rowe’s “Returning the favor” series on Facebook.