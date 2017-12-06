MobileNation collects coats for Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the fourth year, MobileNation collected coats to give to the Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the “Carl’s Coats for Kids” coat drive.

About 100 coats were donated to the center.

People were able to drop off new or gently used coats at one of the 14 MobileNation locations across West Tennessee.

Organizers say they are happy so many people gave.

“We are just extremely grateful. It’s the giving season and we are just happy people are making a place in their heart for the Exchange center,” said Summer Paris with MobileNation.

Organizers say it’s not too late to donate.

You can find where to donate to Carl’s Coats for Kids on the Seen on 7 section of our website.