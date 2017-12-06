Mr. Ron Hudson

Mr. Ron Hudson, age 73, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 4, 2017 at his residence. His memorial Masonic service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 9, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Eddie Martin and other Masons conducting. The Mason are also named as honorary pallbearers.

Mr. Hudson was born on July 1, 1944 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Edward E. Hudson and the late Rebecca Dowdy Hudson. He married Mary Brewer Hudson on May 20, 1965 and she survives in Paris. Ron is also survived by his daughters: Renae (Kerry) Watkins and Tracy Norwood, all three of Paris; his grandchildren: Brandi (Austin) Patterson, Will (Ashley) Watkins, and Auston (Sadie) Norwood; one grandchild: Cole Patterson; and his sister: Pat (Eddie) Martin of Paris.

Mr. Hudson was a member of the Springville Masonic Lodge #130 for 50 plus years. He worked and retired as an engineer from PML of Paris. Ron was a former Fire Chief of the Oakland Fire Department and was a Baptist by faith.

The family requests that memorials for Ron made be made to Hope Center Ministries, 1510 Clydeton Road, Waverly, TN 37185.