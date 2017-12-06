Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/17 – 12/06/17 December 6, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Gary Reeves Assault, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Brian Watkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Chase Dennis Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Danny Mays Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Darius Cooper Schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Jonathan Wiggins Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Rockel Humphrey Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Roderick Howard Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore