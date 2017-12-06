Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/17 – 12/06/17

1/8 Gary Reeves Assault, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

2/8 Brian Watkins Violation of community corrections

3/8 Chase Dennis Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/8 Danny Mays Failure to comply



5/8 Darius Cooper Schedule II & VI drug violations

6/8 Jonathan Wiggins Violation of probation

7/8 Rockel Humphrey Theft over $1,000

8/8 Roderick Howard Shoplifting















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.