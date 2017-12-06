Retirement residents tour Christmas lights

JACKSON, Tenn.–People living at Jackson Meadows Retirement home toured the Christmas lights on Wednesday night.

“Some of these folks wouldn’t get to do this if it weren’t for the opportunity that’s been giving to us, so I’m really excited about it,” said attendee, Sheryl Dodson.

This is the first year they’ve done this and they will be doing another tour next Wednesday at 7 p.m. This was free for the citizens. Organizers said the number of people who signed up was so high, they split it into two nights to accommodate the residents.