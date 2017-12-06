School officials say threat led to police presence at Chester Co. HS

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Students arrived at school Wednesday morning to find an increased police presence on the campus of Chester County High School in Henderson.

According to Director of Schools Troy Kilzer, there was a threat that he was made aware of Tuesday night and law enforcement was contacted.

Kilzer says school is in session and students are safe. Law enforcement is still investigating.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, they added three extra deputies on campus along with the police department’s two extra officers, making a total of five additional officers at the school.

Both the director of schools and the sheriff’s office said they treat every threat as if it were legitimate.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.