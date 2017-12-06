Suspect in custody after north Jackson Dollar General robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody after a robbery at the Dollar General store on Kenworth Boulevard.

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser confirmed police responded to a report of an armed robbery just before noon Wednesday. Wiser said officers in the area spotted a suspect who matched the description of the individual involved in the robbery.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, Wiser said. EMS responded to the scene on Chesswood Boulevard, about a half-mile from the Dollar General store.

Wiser said the suspect was being treated by EMS because he had difficulty breathing due to running from officers.

The suspect has not been identified pending formal charges.