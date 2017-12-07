1 injured, many questions unanswered after Thursday morning shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Blood splatter could be found throughout a parking lot after a shooting Thursday morning in north Jackson.

“He was determined to get out in a hurry. I thought he was going to run over me,” said Sharkey McClelland, a witness on the scene.

McClelland is describing what he saw in connection with a shooting as a car was fleeing the scene.

“The person driving the vehicle was described as a black male with a tan-colored hood over his head,” said Capt. Jeff Shepard of the Jackson Police Department.

JPD says they responded to a shooting around 10:45 a.m. at the Exxon on North Highland Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard.

“Any shooting can be dangerous, but looks like we have gotten lucky and no other bystanders or anybody else was struck,” Capt. Shepard said.

When he pulled into the parking lot, McClelland says he saw a woman holding her side like she had been shot.

“I heard about five or six shots just before that happened, and I pulled in here,” McClelland said, “and I saw someone bent over walking around like they’ve been shot.”

Witnesses say a second car then pulled into the parking lot, taking the victim to a local hospital where she was reported to not be seriously injured.

Capt. Shepard tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News there are still many unanswered questions about what happened and why.

“We’re in the preliminary stages of investigating this crime scene, trying to determine a motive,” Capt. Shepard said.

Investigators say a gold Chevrolet that was believed to be connected with the shooting was later found abandoned in west Jackson.

If you have any information on this incident, call Jackson police at 731-425-8400.