Dollar General robbery suspect appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of robbing a north Jackson Dollar General store Wednesday morning appeared before a judge Thursday.

Samuel McClatcher, 36, is charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm after police responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General on Kenworth Boulevard.

Court documents say McClatcher entered the store wearing a mask and armed with a 9 mm handgun. McClatcher demanded money from the employees, and the store manager opened the safe and register drawers, according to court documents.

McClatcher ordered the employees into the office and demanded their phones, court documents say.

He left the store on foot and was later arrested in the woods behind the store, according to court documents.

Officers recovered $831 and the gun, court documents say.

Police say McClatcher admitted that the gun was his and that the money police found was taken in the Dollar General robbery.

McClatcher is currently in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $75,000 bond.