Dropping to the Twenties Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday

As expected, temperatures were not able to warm up into the 40s for most of West Tennessee this afternoon and temperatures will fall hour by hour through the evening ultimately ending up with in the upper 20s by 9 o’clock. If the skies clear out enough overnight, temperatures will start out Friday morning in the upper teens to lower twenties. Don’t forget to bring in your outdoor pets!

After starting out well below freezing Friday morning, we’ll only warm up to the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. Just like today and yesterday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but we should see more sunshine over the weekend when warmer weather starts to return.

