Education Vision Committee meets, discusses school facilities

JACKSON, Tenn.-Education Vision Committee members, which includes some county commissioners and school board members, met at the Madison County Complex Finance Department in the conference room, Thursday night.

The committee had continuous talks of building three new schools in the Jackson-Madison County area, costing $1.5 million each.

They also discussed the move from Lincoln Elementary School to the Whitehall building and hope to add new football and track facilities to these schools.

“Our main focus is still what happens in those classrooms each and every day. But the buildings and places are where our students go to school are still apart of the work that we have to do in the school system,” said Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent of Jackson Madison County Schools.

No final decisions were made at Thursday night’s meeting.