Families celebrate Henderson Christmas parade

HENDERSON, Tenn.-Hundreds of families and friends donned the streets of downtown Henderson for the annual Christmas parade at 7 Thursday night.

Christmas lights, floats and other festive displays lined the streets. The high school band pumped up the crowd.

Henderson representatives, including Miss Henderson, handed out candy to attendees.

“Seeing the floats is exciting and waiving at them and saying Merry Christmas is fun,” said attendee Kayla McConell.

Children and families say despite the cold temperatures, they could not miss the parade to put them in the holiday spirit.